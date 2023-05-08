With summer blockbuster season drawing near, a new, three-minute long trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer has arrived. The film stars Cillian Murphy as the titular American physicist colloquially known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” Also starring are Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.

Watch the latest trailer above, which introduces several pivotal characters and the actors they’re portrayed by. Oppenheimer will release via Universal Pictures on July 21, the same day that Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated Barbie film is set to hit theaters.