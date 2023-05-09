Filmmaker

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

“I Don’t Want To Change a Punctuation Mark in This”: The Diplomat’s David Gyasi (Back To One, Episode 252)

A headshot of actor David Gyasi.Photo by Joseph Sinclair.

May 9, 2023

You’ve seen his work in such films as Interstellar and Cloud Atlas, and television series like Containment and Carnival Row, now David Gyasi plays Austin Dennison in Debora Cahn’s new hit Netflix limited series The Diplomat. On this episode, he talks about the rare collaboration he had with Cahn in developing Dennison, the part of the job he finds “sacred,” loving re-HEARsal, the real reason why he is so picky with the roles he takes on, and much more.

