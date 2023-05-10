Premiering in competition at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, the trailer has dropped for Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves via distributor The Match Factory. His first film since 2017’s The Other Side of Hope, Fallen Leaves draws from the filmmaker’s established working-class trilogy, which includes his previous films Shadows in Paradise (1986), Ariel (1988) and The Match Factory Girl (1990).

Per an official synopsis:

“Fallen Leaves tells the story of two lonely people (Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen) who meet each other by chance in the Helsinki night and try to find the first, only, and ultimate love of their lives. Their path towards this honorable goal is clouded by the man’s alcoholism, lost phone numbers, not knowing each other’s names or addresses, and life’s general tendency to place obstacles in the way of those seeking their happiness.”

There’s no official U.S. release date for the film as of right now, though The Match Factory has pre-sold the film to France and several other countries. Fallen Leaves will be released by Pandora Film in Germany and B-Plan Distribution in Finland.