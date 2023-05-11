Filmmaker presents the exclusive trailer premiere of German filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova’s directorial debut We Might As Well Be Dead. The film was the opening night title at the 2022 Berlinale in the festival’s German Perspective category and winner of Best Cinematography at last year’s Tribeca Festival. Hope Runs High will release We Might As Well Be Dead in New York City this month before expanding to more U.S. and Canadian cities over the summer.

Originally, We Might As Well Be Dead was conceived by Sinelnikova as a thesis film to win comparisons to Yorgos Lanthimos‘s The Lobster. The film’s official synopsis reads:

Security officer Anna and her 16-year-old daughter live peacefully in a high-rise at the edge of the woods famous for its carefully curated community. Until the day a dog disappears and an irrational fear spreads through this would-be utopia with a view.

We Might As Well Be Dead will preview at Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg in Brooklyn on May 22 before opening at Manhattan’s IFC Center on May 26. The film will then screen at LA’s Lumiere Cinema on June 2, with more cities and dates to follow.