Winner of the NEXT Innovator Award and NEXT Audience Award out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and the Audience Award in the Berlinale’s Panorama Documentary section, a new trailer for Kokomo City arrives ahead of its theatrical release later this summer. Directed by D. Smith (best known as a producer, singer and songwriter before pivoting to filmmaking), Kokomo City is her debut feature.

The doc centers on four Black trans sex workers living in New York City and Atlanta—Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver—who detail the nature of their livelihood with humor and honesty. Tragically, subject Koko Da Doll was murdered in Atlanta this past spring, a dismal reminder of the constant threat of violence that Black trans women disproportionately face. Read Smith’s comment on her death here.

Kokomo City hits theaters on July 28 from Magnolia Pictures. Watch the trailer above.