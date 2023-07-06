Announced as part of the 2023 Locarno International Film Festival lineup yesterday, the trailer arrives for Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude’s film Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World. Following 2021’s pandemic satire Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Jude’s latest feature takes its title from a quote by Polish poet Stanislaw Jerzy Lec and clocks in at 163 minutes.

An official synopsis reads:

Part One: We follow Angela, an overworked production assistant who must drive around the city of Bucharest in order to film the casting for a “safety at work” video commissioned by a multinational company, ostensibly to raise awareness among its own employees on the various dangers that lead to work related accidents. Soon she encounters Marian, a half paralysed worker, who gets the part. Part Two: When Marian reveals on camera that his work related accident is due to the company’s negligence, his statement ignites a scandal, which forces him to re-invent his story to suit the company’s narrative.

Check out the trailer above ahead of the film’s premiere at the Swiss festival later this summer.