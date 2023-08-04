Today we’re sharing the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for No Sleep Till, the feature debut from French-American filmmaker Alexandra Simpson. So far, $3,735 has been raised by 21 backers toward a flexible $25,000 goal, with 29 days remaining to secure funds through the campaign.

Producing the film is Ham on Rye and Happer’s Comet director Tyler Taormina, a member of the filmmaking collective Omnes Films, which appeared on our 25 New Faces of Film list in 2021. Also on board in Zurich-based producer Michael Graf, who produced the Sundance ’23 short White Ant.

Here’s a general synopsis and pitch of No Sleep Till from the Indiegogo page:

The Floridian coast is more and more vulnerable to climate change, each hurricane season feared more than the previous. This is the backdrop for the characters of No Sleep Till, who feel compelled to stay in the old town of Atlantic Beach, Florida, which, once more, is under the threat of approaching Hurricane season. In the still of the night, each will live out their sense of doom as a peculiar adventure leads to a final meeting. We follow a furtive storm chaser, pursuing the much anticipated Hurricane Wanda, two brothers in their 20s who try and fail to runaway from home, a has-been country singer preparing for her last bar room concert, and a young girl witnessing her familiar world unravel. Although the setting for our characters is specific the Floridian rituals of hurricane season, the film will touch upon a larger context of a collective angst that speaks to current generation: the ominous apprehension of what the future might hold, the search for belonging and the striving for hope. No Sleep Till is a movie inspired by great cineastes of today; Kelly Reichardt, Gus van Sant, Tsai Ming Liang and many more. This film is rooted in the conversation of modern cinema, yet has a singular point of view. Part of this uniqueness is evidenced in how No Sleep Till tells an American story through a co-production of numerous countries; Alexandra is French born, with American heritage in Atlantic Beach, Florida. Much of her crew comes from Switzerland, where she studied at the School of Fine Arts and Design in Geneva. Lastly, the project is in collaboration with the American independent collective, Omnes Films. Named one of the 25 New Faces of American Cinema by Filmmaker Magazine, Omnes Films sets out to produce films for cinephiles, American films with world cinema sensibilities.

Finally, here are the cost objectives of the campaign, as well as perks for backers:

Our production has almost everything we need to begin principal photography in mid-September. We are only shy of our $25,000 goal in filling the gaps which include. The cost of plane flights to Florida for the crew

Local crew positions

On set catering

On set transportation

A few items on our equipment list

InsuranceAll our backers will be given screen credit: A spot in the thanks and special thanks in the end credits of the film, the opportunity for an Associate Producer credit and even having a character in the film named after you.

