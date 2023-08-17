World premiering at TIFF before hitting IMAX and theater screens later this fall, the trailer arrives from A24 today for the 40th anniversary 4K restoration of Jonathan Demme‘s Stop Making Sense. The seminal Talking Heads concert film captures the band—comprised of David Byrne, Jerry Harrison and spouses Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz, married now for 45 years—performing at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December of 1983.

The September 11 TIFF world premiere of the 4K restoration will be followed by a Q&A conducted by Spike Lee with all of the original Talking Heads band members (this should be juicy in its own right, as the former bandmates don’t seem to have remained particularly close or friendly with Byrne since they last played together at their 2002 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction).

The film will then hit IMAX screens on September 22 before expanding to all theaters on September 29. Watch the trailer above.