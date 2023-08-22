“You Are Enough”: Ron Cehpas Jones on Back To One (Expanded Re-Release)

The great actor of the stage and screen, Ron Cephas Jones died on August 19, 2023, at the age of 66. On this episode from 2020, he details the value of a true collaborative relationship with the director, why the script never leaves his side in preproduction, talks about what it was like to slowly build “William” on This Is Us through many seasons of that show, and takes us back to his early days at LAByrinth theater in New York City to explain how Philip Seymour Hoffman forever changed his approach to work, plus much more! This is an expanded version of his episode, recorded on June 29, 2020, featuring a few minutes of extra material not included in the original release.

