A trailer arrives today for Foe, the latest directorial effort from Australian filmmaker Garth Davis. Adapted from the novel of the same name by I’m Thinking of Ending Things author Iain Reid, the screenplay is co-written by Davis and Reid and stars Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal as a Midwestern American couple circa 2065 who must navigate a sudden change in their relationship.

An official synopsis reads:

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life.

Foe will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival later this fall, and will hit theaters in the U.S. on October 6 via Amazon Studios. Watch the trailer above.