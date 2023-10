Full of what can only be described as “lovingly filled food porn,” Trần Anh Hùng’s The Taste of Things won best director at this year’s Cannes. Here’s the first trailer for the film (originally titled The Pot-au-Feu in English), which stars Benoît Magimel and Juliette Binoche. The Taste of Things opens from IFC Films on February 9, 2024 in limited release, with expansion to follow on February 14.