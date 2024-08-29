The Gotham Film & Media Institute Announces Programming for 2024 Gotham Week Expo

The Gotham Film and Media Institute, Filmmaker’s publisher, announced today the programming for the 2024 Gotham Week Expo, taking place during Gotham Week on Monday, September 30th – Thursday, October 4th in locations throughout New York City. As announced in a press release, The Gotham “brings together partners from The Gotham’s Expanding Communities initiative to provide community and thought leadership on topics pertinent to film and media creators, including discussing challenges and solutions on how to approach advocacy and career advancement.”

Opening the Expo will be a demo and conversation with Kamala Avila-Salmon, Lionsgate’s Head of Inclusive Content. The presentation will provide attendees with “an in-depth look at Story Spark, a free tool that offers a creative-first approach to collaborative conversations about inclusive storytelling.”

Organizations leading Expo sessions include the Art House Convergence, Black Film Space, Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Chicken & Egg Pictures, Distribution Advocates, Film Fatales, Film Festival Alliance, Islamic Scholarship Fund (ISF), Kartemquin, Minorities in Film, Missouri Film Office, Peace is Loud, The Popcorn List, POV Shorts, ReelAbilities, and rePROfilm.

This year the Expo will also host a day of programming dedicated to branded storytelling “including conversations about content ownership, identity alignment with brands as well as discussions around how to build relationships with brands and agencies.”

