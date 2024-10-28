Light Matter 2024, Experimental Film East Coast Festival, Announces Lineup for Fourth Edition

Curated by occasional Filmmaker Magazine contributor James Hansen, the experimental film festival Light Matter has announced the lineup for its fourth edition, being held this November, including the opening of a new gallery exhibition by Jodie Mack. From the press release:

Recognized as “a major East coast showcase for experimental film and video” (Michael Sicinski, In Review Online), the Light Matter Film Festival returns with its fourth annual showcase dedicated to emerging and established international artists in experimental film, video, and media art. The 2024 edition also celebrates the expansion of Light Matter into an international co-production across two continents. From November 1-3 in Alfred, NY, Light Matter will present seven programs over three days, including the opening of Ultraviolet, a major gallery exhibition by Jodie Mack, four short film programs, a special presentation of Jennifer Reeves’s new feature film The Gloria of Your Imagination, and live film/sound/media performances by Rebekkah Palov, K/S/R, and Carrier Band. Then, on December 6-7, Light Matter will present two additional short film programs at the Kino Palais in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In total, Light Matter will showcase 80 short films from 25 countries, including numerous World, North American, South American, USA, and New York premieres. Film descriptions and additional information available at www.lightmatterfilmfestival.com.

Light Matter 2024

Schedule

NOVEMBER 1, Alfred NY

5 PM – Program 1 -Jodie Mack, “Matter Matters”: Growing is Grieving

Animators are gardeners. The very definition of animation illuminates the medium’s capacity to bring things to life. These films use plants and other natural materials to center the animation as a site through which to consider grief, constant change, and transformation: a site that resists taxonomical classification and the rigidity of natural history in favor of illuminating the ineffable. -JM

6-8 PM – Exhibition Opening, Jodie Mack Ultraviolet

Jodie Mack’s Ultraviolet is the culmination of a body of work (collage, 16mm and digital animation, and pre-cinematic optical toys) that glows under blacklight, emanating from a fascination with natural and synthetic applications of UV light. Mack’s Ultraviolet encounters the subjects of mourning and the unseen Falling somewhere between psychedelic posters and neon stained glass windows, each quilt mourns a loved one who dealt with addiction before their death. Made during a time of unfathomable loss (2020-24), the flat quilts and screens seek impossible comfort.

From fluorescent rocks in Franklin, New Jersey to the glow décor of aesthetics of Party City, Ultraviolet unites Mack’s previous work in posters and textiles with her ongoing sublimation of art and craft.The patterning of collages echo the [de]formation of habit, central to the experience of addiction, not just to substance but labor itself. The repetition of the circular discs (phenakistoscopes) and looping animations relapse on repeat. Unearthed from a basement, the still works are made from materials (scrap Masonite; painted neon poster board stenciled with heating grates; salad spinners; pieces of lace; plant trays; inherited tools) that cite domesticity and, in turn, provide the basis for “animation”: a bringing to life. Intricately unifying the foundational, cinematic elements of light, color, and motion, the moving images are exuberant yet mournful in pace, animating life and also grief. Their color profiles mismatch the initial subjects, establishing a nuanced relationship between glow-in-the-dark, neon, and fluorescent entities within analog and computational photography, printmaking, and digital imagery. A collision of the real and replica, illuminated by blacklight, Ultraviolet reveals the vast unseen complexities of the human experience, what is invisible to the sun.

NOVEMBER 2, Alfred NY

12 PM –

Program 2: Flash! (64 minutes)

Waves of abstraction with something or nothing to say. Light writing ineffable texts. Traces of mark making.

Cloud Film, Tristen Ives, USA, 10 minutes, 16mm

Consider, Ж, Brazil, 3 minutes

Poem for Three Voices, Lananh Chu, Vietnam, 3 minutes

Echo Plant Needle Point, Linnea Nugent, USA, 3 minutes

Silence IV, Anna Grigorian, Armenia, 2 minutes,

A Sense of Nothing, Francisco Rojas, Chile, 4 minutes

Two Sides of the Tortoise, Oscar Illingworth, Ecuador, 12 minutes

Untitled (A Study in Refraction), Michael Maraden, USA, 7 minutes

Moth Glitch, Eryk Salvaggio, USA, 3 minutes

OilMoonNight, Anna Zemlianski, Germany, 6 minutes

Traces of the Unreal, Jeremy Newman, USA, 1 minute

PAULISPER BLUE CRASTINUS RED, France, Przemyslaw Sanecki, 8 minutes

1:45 PM

Program 3: “The Best Medium for a Project is Usually the Wrong One” (77 minutes)

How are things made? What are they made of? Doubting Thomas. Can I touch this? I want to touch it while it is still here. (It’s not going anywhere).

Infravision, Joris Guibert, France, 3 minutes

Tape-estry, Rennie Taylor, Canada, 2 minutes

ESP, Laura Kraning, USA, 3 minutes

Go Between, Chris Kennedy, Canada, 6.5 minutes

Trees on Sand, Minhyeong Kil, South Korea, 6 minutes

Cada Gesto, Valentina Matos, Spain, 11 minutes

When the Plug Is Pulled Out and The Set Is Cold, Alex Broadwell, USA, 5.5 minutes

O/S, Max Hattler,, Germany, 5 minutes

WILLIAMBABE, Tianjiao Wang, USA, 10.5 minutes

It’s called round like a head, Molly Pattison & Andrew Wood, USA, 7 minutes

Braided Sand, Tracy Szatan, USA, 17 minutes

3:30 PM

Program 4: When Was I (68 minutes)

Everyday life lived every day. Absorbed into bodies and spaces. Remembered how? Forget me not.

Between your eye and mine, Sofia Tudela, Spain, 4 minutes

Here are some images, Yannick Mossimann, Norway, 6 minutes

Happy Ending, Tiago Madaleno & Joana Patrão, Portugal, 5.5 minutes

Things We Swallow, Carleen Maur, USA, 4 minutes

POND, Kate Solar, Canada, 3 minutes

The Year, Grace Mitchell, USA, 10 minutes

An inimitable place called home, Jolene Mok, Hong Kong, 6 minutes

Monolithic tenderness, Kyle Petty, USA, 7 minutes

Nomadism, Maria Herrera, Venezuela 5 minutes

Midsummer, Masha Vlasova, USA, 3 minutes

Slideshow, Janie Geiser, USA, 8 minutes

Half Light, Ryan Marino, USA, 10 minutes

5:15 PM

Program 5: Material Worlds (83 minutes)

We do not share the same landscapes. Rock and stream and stone and surface. Geologic machines making machines cry. Common ground?

The Interior Frontier, Justin Rhody, USA, 20 minutes

Assis (Seated), Pierre Yves Clouin, France, 1 minute

Niagara, Michael Betancourt, USA, 3 minutes

Reporting from the Ghosts Cities of the Metaverse, Sub Net, Internet, 5 minutes

Deep Time of Latent Space, Eric Souther, USA, 10 minutes

Back to the Garden of Eden, Jan Schekauski, Kenya/Germany, 11 minutes

Katpar, Shoya Group, Kazakhstan, 8 minutes

To Discipline a Rock #2, Jiayi Chen, China, 1 minutes

Study for Three Streams, Kyujae Park, South Korea, 5 minutes

Triple Loaders, Max Van Loan, USA, 4 minutes

Semi-precious, Kara Hansen, Canada, 15 minutes

8 PM

Program 6: The Gloria of Your Imagination (96 minutes)

“No human being is ever free from the strain of relating inner and outer reality…” DW Winnicott

Jennifer Reeves, THE GLORIA OF YOUR IMAGINATION, 96 minutes

NOVEMBER 3, Alfred NY

1:00 PM

Program 7 – Film / Sonic / Media Performances

Rebekkah Palov

K/S/R

Carrier Band

DECEMBER 6, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Program 8: Bajo de superficie (75 minutes)

Looking out, looking in, within yourself, under the skin.

To open a window, craig scheihing, USA, 2 minutes

The Blob, Mahda Purmehdi & Cesar Herrejon, USA, 3 minutes

The Parrot, Sofia Krasnopolsky, Argentina, 12 minutes

Digital Light Leak, Zoe Chronis, Iceland, 3 minutes

Mmm, Chiemi Shimdada, UK/Japan, 7 minutes

It’s under the flesh, Agnes Hayden, Spain, 3 minutes

Trace of my Body, Yue Hua, China, 3 minutes

Tan/Vatan, Homa Sarabi & Meenakshi Garodia, Iran/India, 8 minutes

Parangole, Abinadi Meza, USA, 3 minutes

Holographic Will, Mike Stoltz, USA, 5 minutes

Arder en deseo, Eszter Katalin & Camila Tellez, Chile, 4 minutes

The Deers, Emiliano Grassi, Uruguay, 11 minutes

Adrift Potentials, Leonardo Pirondi, Brazil 12 minutes

DECEMBER 7, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Program 9 : Ambiente Senoro (71 minutes)

Afterimages burning across eyes and ears. Legacies of environment, transposed.

A Shifting Pattern, Isaac Sherman, USA, 6 minutes

in place of a hollow tree, Eislow Johnson, USA, 8 minutes

Kauai’o ‘o’o, Samy Benammar, Canada, 4 minutes

The Trace of the Box – Technicalized Good People, Moojin Brothers, South Korea, 7 minutes

Fear of Floating, Dianna Barrie, Australia, 8 minutes

Brume of the Billows, Rodgrigo Gaustini, Brazil, 4 minutes

Vibrant Matter, Pablo Marin, Argentina, 7 minutes

What humans see as blood, jaguars see as chica, Luciana Decker, Bolivia, 29 minutes

GALLERY PRESENTATIONS

OCTOBER 30 – NOVEMBER 5

ALFRED, NY

TSI / Harland Snodgrass Gallery – 28 minutes

#47 Mountain Fort, Lorelei d’Andriole, USA, 2 minutes

Heat Mark, Kacie Lees, USA, 12 minutes

Moon Moth Bed, VLM, USA, 6 minutes

Bot3quim, s4ra, Portugal, 5 minutes

Fragmented Signals 24, Matthew Pell, UK, 2 minutes

Exo Gestus, Yvette Granada, USA, 3 minutes

Expansion, Joanna Valkenburg, USA, 5 minutes

Immersive Gallery – 36 minutes

Pyrotechnics, 11 minutes

Simonsong, Valentin Sissman, France, 4 minutes

Dreams from the Past, Coderc, UK, 7 minutes

Chroma Culture, Sam Meech, UK, 8 minutes

Part-Time Moon, San Kit Li, Hong Kong, 6 minutes