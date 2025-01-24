If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

From creating the title page to premiering at Sundance I’ve been on a rollercoaster of pure tenacity and support from those closest to me, lasting over seven years. The most significant day of the entire process has to be the night in December 2007 when I had an existential crisis that spewed forth a delusional burst of confidence so demented, it allowed me to begin writing the film I knew I had to see through all the way to screen or else I would evaporate into the void.

