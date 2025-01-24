Still from The Perfect Neighbor. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

Our film is set in Ocala, Florida, just a 40-minute drive from Orlando—a place where beauty and stark contradictions are in constant tension. On one side, you have sprawling, wealthy horse farms and ranches; on the other, economically vulnerable communities living in close proximity to these affluent areas. The neighborhood at the heart of our story is part of the latter: a close-knit, diverse community where children play in the streets and families bond through shared resilience and mutual support.

Yet this seemingly idyllic environment is threatened by an ominous presence—an unsettling outlier that casts a shadow over the otherwise vibrant neighborhood. In establishing the sense of place, it was essential to capture not only the beauty of this community but also the underlying unease that pervades it. We wanted to convey the feeling that something dangerous is always lurking just beneath the surface. In Florida, lax gun regulations and Stand Your Ground laws contribute to a volatile environment where even minor conflicts can quickly spiral out of control.

To create this atmosphere, we carefully selected shots that showcased both the charm of the area and the discomfort simmering beneath it. Using unconventional angles and carefully composed tableaus, we aimed to evoke a sense of claustrophobia and tension. This approach was inspired by films like The Florida Project, which balance the light and complexity of a place while revealing its darker, more unsettling layers.

Balancing the community’s joy with the ever-present threat of encroaching danger was a challenge, but it was also a profound honor to bring the story of Ajike Owens’ family—and their chosen family—to the screen. Our goal was to honor their love and strength while shedding light on the uncomfortable reality that beauty can coexist alongside a growing, terrible threat.

