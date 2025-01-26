Diego Luna and Tonatiuh in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Screening in Sundance’s Premieres section, Kiss of the Spider Woman is a reimagining of the 1985 film set amid Argentina’s Dirty War, with one prisoner relating his favorite Hollywood musical to the other. The film is directed by Bill Condon, whose credits include Dreamgirls, Gods and Monsters, and both parts of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.

Brian Kates (All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Killing Them Softly) served as the film’s editor, having worked with Condon many years ago. Below, Kates explains the importance of maintaining connections and how the filmmakers devised a method to edit the movie as quickly as the movie’s structure necessitated.

Filmmaker: How and why did you wind up being the editor of your film? What were the factors and attributes that led to your being hired for this job?

Kates: I edited a TV pilot, The Big C, for Bill Condon fifteen years ago on the recommendation of its star, Laura Linney, who I worked with on The Laramie Project and The Savages. I owe her a lot. It pays to stick around and stay in touch with people. Many of my past projects have been movies or TV shows featuring musical performances, such as Shortbus, Bessie, How to Talk to Girls at Parties, and Treme. I’ve always wanted to edit a big Hollywood musical. It was serendipity that Bill’s adaptation of Kiss Of The Spider Woman came together shortly after the strikes ended.

Filmmaker: In terms of advancing your film from its earliest assembly to your final cut, what were yourgoals as an editor? What elements of the film did you want to enhance, or preserve, or tease out or totally reshape?

Kates: Kiss Of The Spider Woman involves a prisoner in Buenos Aires in the 1980s narrating a Golden-Age Hollywood film, so our job was to create two movies: a 1980s-era prison movie and a 1940s MGM-style Hollywood musical. We shot the 1940s movie first (on a stage in New Jersey) and the 1980s movie second (at a former prison in Uruguay). The goal was to finish a working cut of the 1940s movie by the time the company moved to Uruguay so that they knew the movie they’d be referencing in the prison scenes.

Filmmaker: How did you achieve these goals? What types of editing techniques, or processes, or feedback screenings allowed this work to occur?

Kates: I exported a work-in-progress assembly of the film every single week for the duration of the shoot, and occasionally more often, so that Bill could give me notes and I could do revisions right away. We were on a very tight schedule. My associate editor, Matthew Buckley, assembled a bunch of scenes for me, and the visual effects editor, Derek Cooper, was compositing and building VFX from day one, so this enabled us to have a cut much more advanced than an assembly just two days after wrap. After the shoot, Bill and I would screen the movie every weekend in New York for new groups of people so we’d have fresh feedback every Monday morning. I probably watched it more than any other movie I’ve edited, and I never get tired of it.

Filmmaker: As an editor, how did you come up in the business, and what influences have affected your work?

Kates: I went to NYU for film and cinema studies and started as an assistant editor for James Lyons, Norman Buckley, Kate Sanford, Sabine Hoffman, and Nancy Baker before cutting my first feature, Latin Boys Go To Hell, in 1996. I was inspired by the Queer New Wave in ’90s New York, but also by Star Wars and Spielberg and Hollywood musicals. Editing The Laramie Project in 2020 began a relationship with HBO that generated several other projects, as well as a pattern of working with directors with careers on Broadway and in musical theater—Moisés Kaufman, George C. Wolfe, John Cameron Mitchell, and Bill Condon.

Filmmaker: What editing system did you use, and why?

Kates: Avid Media Composer 2022 + Boris FX (for its stabilization tool) + Izotope (for noise reduction and music stem-making possibilities).

Filmmaker: What was the most difficult scene to cut and why? And how did you do it?

Filmmaker: Finally, now that the process is over, what new meanings has the film taken on for you? What did you discover in the footage that you might not have seen initially, and how does your final understanding of the film differ from the understanding that you began with?

Kates: Kiss of the Spider Woman takes place during Argentina’s Dirty War—the time of its military dictatorship—so it was natural for me, from the start, to think about other repressive governments and the censoring and jailing of dissidents going on now. We finished the movie right before the Assad regime in Syria fell, and the subsequent reports and images of Syrian jails instantly freeing “disappeared” citizens reminded me of Spider Woman‘s Argentina. The context may change, but I don’t think the film will lose those resonances anytime soon.