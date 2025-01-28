Still from Sauna. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

The day when we shot two big party scenes for the film at two iconic Copenhagen clubs was a very memorable day for me. More than 300 people showed up to show support and attended to make the scenes feel as real and energetic as possible. Afterwards I was filled with so much pride and love towards our local community in Copenhagen. It truly shows how people are willing to show up if you create something important.

See all responses to our annual Sundance Question here.