An Interview with Jake Mahaffy

Filmmaker: We selected you in 2005 for our 25 New Faces list after you premiered War at Sundance 2004. In that film, you really embraced the micro-budget philosophy you espouse in this book, deciding to shoot not the script but the world and characters around it. When you made that film, did you imagine that you’d be advocating for micro-budget practice years later? In other words, did you see this style of filmmaking as a calling at the time or simply a necessity in the moment? Mahaffy: I never saw budget as a calling. It’s just necessity. Necessity functions like […]