Trailer Watch: Frederic Da’s isaiah’s phone

on May 5, 2025

In 2021, we profiled Frederic Da as part of that year’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film on the strength of his debut feature, Teenage Emotions. This May, Da will premiere his sophomore follow-up, isaiah’s phone, at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival. We’re pleased to premiere the trailer for the film, whose festival synopsis is: “A socially awkward high school student films himself as he blunders through attempts to make friends, spiralling into a dark place where his only close relationship is with his phone.”

