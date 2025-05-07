Swoon

Filmmaker‘s monthly series at New York’s Paris Theater, Filmmaker Magazine Presents, continues in June with two new events coupled with in-person conversations.

On Monday, June 2, the Paris will welcome director Tom Kalin and producer Christine Vachon for a Q&A following a screening of 1992’s New Queer Cinema highlight Swoon. Kalin co-wrote and directed this stylish take on the infamous murder trial of Richard Loeb and Nathan Leopold, Jr., a case that also provided inspiration for the stage play Rope, later adapted for the screen by Alfred Hitchcock. Swoon will show on a 35mm print courtesy of Kalin and the film’s director of photography, Ellen Kuras.

On Monday, June 23, director Mira Nair will visit the Paris to discuss her 2001 crowd-pleaser Monsoon Wedding, an ensemble piece that centers on the preparation for an arranged marriage in India. The film took home the Golden Lion at the 2001 Venice Film Festival and was a Golden Globe nominee for Best Foreign Language Film.

The Paris Theater is proud to partner with Filmmaker Magazine, a publication of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, on Filmmaker Magazine Presents, a monthly screening series dedicated to connecting audiences with the new and established film artists who make New York City the center of independent media culture. Guided by the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Scott Macaulay and Director of Editorial Operations Vadim Rizov, this series will regularly showcase one-of-a-kind film screenings paired with in-depth, live discussions led by Filmmaker Magazine writers with the key talent responsible for bringing the films to life.

Previous guests of the series include Whit Stillman with Metropolitan; James Ivory & Kyra Sedgwick with Mr. & Mrs. Bridge; Greg Mottola, Hope Davis, Campbell Scott, and Liev Schreiber with The Daytrippers; Kelly Reichardt & Larry Fessenden with Wendy & Lucy; Kenneth Lonergan, Matthew Broderick, Jon Tenney, and Jeffrey Sharp with You Can Count on Me; and Campbell Scott with Big Night.

Screening Times and Links to Tickets

Monday, June 2 at 6:30 PM: Swoon, Q&A with director Tom Kalin and producer Christine Vachon

Monday, June 23 at 7:00 PM: Monsoon Wedding, Q&A with director Mira Nair