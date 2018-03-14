Trailer Watch: Ryan Koo’s Amateur

Filmmaker and No Film School founder Ryan Koo — one of our 2008 25 New Faces of Independent Film — has been working on his debut feature for years. His extremely successful Kickstarter (over $140,000!) launched in 2011, and in a series of updates — and one 2013 Filmmaker interview — he’s been transparent about the long road that developing and making a first feature can become. Well, Netflix ultimately came on board to finance the film, and now there’s a first trailer, with the feature itself set to drop on April 6. You can read more about the film here on the Netflix page and, if you’d like to support, goose the algorithm by adding the film to your list. And check out the trailer above.

