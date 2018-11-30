Latest News

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Fall 2018 issue, featuring interviews with 25 New Faces of Independent Film, interviews with A Star is Born's Bradley Cooper, Suspiria's Bradley Cooper and more...

Back to selection

Watch: David Ehrlich’s Best Movies of 2018 Supercut

THE 25 BEST FILMS OF 2018: A VIDEO COUNTDOWN from david ehrlich on Vimeo.

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Dec 3, 2018

Indiewire Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich’s “best movies of the year” supercut is always an amazing watch, a video in which individual cuts, sequences, and music intros generate dopamine hits as you silently, or while singing along, endorse and possibly decry some of the individual selections. This year’s edition, at 13 minutes-plus, is no exception. I was happy to see here a number of personal favorites here alongside Ehrlich recommendations that I haven’t seen yet (Paddington 2!) as well an opening section that draws from the trippy ending of Alex Garland’s underrated Annihilation.

© 2018 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF