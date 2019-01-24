Dispatches from Park City — Saturday, Feb 2nd: Sundance Plans Ahead, Cold Case Hammarskjöld, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, The Great Hack, and More

Park City has invested in a new electric bus system, seen here about to charge.

Sundance’s second weekend—the awards ceremony is tonight—provides a first opportunity to reflect on the impact of the 2019 festival. On the question of a breakout film at this edition of Sundance, the consensus (based on many conversations) seems to be “meh.” Which is not to say that a success story won’t emerge, since at least four films sold for between $13-15 million, which is encouraging.

Also encouraging are signs of the Sundance Institute’s investment in the festival’s future. Last year Sundance inaugurated a new 500-seat theater with Dolby Atmos sound, The Ray, converted from a former Sports Authority next door to the stalwart Holiday Cinemas (now relegated to press & industry screenings). Sundance’s New Frontier section, which showcases interactive and immersive works in augmented and mixed reality, has a new exhibition space in the lower level of The Ray, as well as—new this year—a “New Frontier Central” studio space (next to Walgreens), which houses a social lounge and a three-sided “immersive stage.”

<a href='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/ck.php?n=a16beeb9&cb=%n' target='_blank'><img src='https://flow.aquaplatform.com/avw.php?zoneid=641&cb=%n&n=a16beeb9&ct0=%c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

That’s not all. The Sundance Institute is planning to build a new headquarters as part of the Park City Arts and Culture District, a public-private development on Kearns Avenue (about where the Maverick First Stop convenience store is now), with the Kimball Art Center and the Sundance Institute as anchor partners. During the festival, representatives of six architecture firms on the short list to design the new headquarters visited the future site and the festival to observe “the chaos.” Plans for the Institute’s new HQ include a 359-seat theater. My understanding is that with more screens and seating, Sundance intends not to program more festival films but instead add more screenings to facilitate scheduling.

A new Kimball Art Center next to the Institute’s future HQ site has already been pressed into service, hosting this year’s first-ever Sundance Institute Talent Forum. Taking a leaf from the Berlinale’s well-established and popular Talent Campus, which each year brings together 250 emerging young filmmakers from around the world as a sidebar to the Berlin Film Festival, the Sundance Institute Talent Forum hosted a three-day invitation-only gathering (Tuesday-Thursday) of 17 Fellows from the Sundance artist development labs, 47 teams of filmmakers with work in this year’s festival, and 42 new proposals and works-in-progress (presented to industry attendees). Also included were screenings, talks, and seminars. This welcome new component of the Festival is poised to exert yet another significant Sundance Institute influence on future directions in American indie filmmaking. Stay tuned.

If there seemed to be no consensus as to critical darlings or breakthroughs at this year’s Sundance, there were still a good many films that stood out and deserve to be widely seen.

If you’ve seen Danish journalist Mads Brügger’s earlier work at Sundance, like The Ambassador (2011), in which he—a bald, skinny white guy—impersonates a Liberian ambassador to infiltrate the blood diamond trade, you already know the droll, ironic, self-reflexive, and, all told, hilarious tone that accompanies Cold Case Hammarskjöld, Brügger’s reopening of the seeming murder in the Congo of the United Nations Secretary General in 1961. (At a Q&A, Brügger cited his chief childhood influences as Mad Magazine and his father’s subscription to The Economist.) But despite the wry attitude, this is no comedy; Brügger and Göran Björkdahl, a Swedish aid worker turned investigator of Hammarskjöld’s death, uncover not only evidence of assassination and complicity by a Belgian mining company as well as MI6 and CIA (maybe KGB too), but a rogue South African secret society violently dedicated to white nationalism led by a “commodore” dressed like an 18th century British admiral and a plot to intentionally spread AIDS to the black population of Mozambique. In the final sequence, Björkdahl, intent on further investigation, sets off up the Congo River like Conrad’s Kurtz. Not to be missed.

You’ll eventually have a chance to view Stanley Nelson’s Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool on American Masters, but do yourself a favor and see it first on the big screen if you get a chance. Nelson and chief editor Lewis Erskine have achieved the remarkable in fashioning a biography that’s not only unflinchingly truthful but also deeply moving. If you’ve read Miles: The Autobiography, you will be familiar with the outlines of Mile’s trajectory from Illinois dentist’s son to 52nd Street bebop and beyond, but you will not have enjoyed the intimate recollections of lover Juliette Gréco (yes, the actress-singer) or vivacious ex-wife Francis Davis (who died last Thanksgiving), or the chorus of Davis collaborators like Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter fondly mimicking Davis’s famously raspy voice, also heard in a first-person narration voiced by a raspy-voiced actor. The reason to watch Miles Davis on the big screen—besides memorably outstanding picture editing, in which entire years of pop culture are collapsed into seconds by editor Yusuf Kapadia—is the glorious score of wall-to-wall Davis music. Editor Erskine thankfully lets entire tracks play out across successive sequences—not chopping them up in service of the picture—which lends emotional and narrative cohesion. A rich theater sound system particularly suits this penetrating music.

Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim’s The Great Hack starts off on an alarmist note, depicting with a startling animated graphic clouds of particles—bits of our personal data—spewing away from us as we heedlessly go about our daily lives. Then, however, the focus narrows to the shocking tale of how London’s Cambridge Analytica (named by Steve Bannon) manipulated Facebook personal data to skew the outcome of the 2016 U.S. national election and U.K. Brexit referendum. One of Amer and Noujaim’s main subjects, an amoral former Cambridge Analytica executive turned whistleblower, Brittany Kaiser, will cause you to pick your jaw off the floor more than once, especially when you learn she’s a former Hillary supporter and Obama election staffer. The Great Hack is a forensic wonder, a hack of a hack.

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s One Child Nation similarly starts off on one foot—decrying China’s 35-year restriction of families to one child in a national effort to offset a predicted population explosion, a polemic verging on anti-abortionism—then shifts gears to its broader underlying theme, government coercion applied to women’s reproductive choices, which in China resulted in mass forced sterilizations and pregnant women seized, tied to stretchers, and forced to undergo abortions as late as eight and nine months. Images of near-term fetuses found in trash dumps are heartrending. This well-made and disturbing film serves as an historical indictment, both of a specific history and dogmatic callousness in general.

Lastly, not from Sundance but instead Slamdance, Brian Welsh’s Beats, a luminous black-and-white romp set in 1994 Scotland, which follows the mishaps of two working-class teenagers, insecure, timorous Johnno and his best friend, impetuous, reckless Spanner, cast in the mold of De Niro’s Johnny Boy in Mean Streets, complete with a partly shaved head evocative of Travis Bickel. Parliament has just passed the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 outlawing gatherings with “repetitive beats,” that is, raves, which the police are determined to violently suppress. Naturally, a banned rave is the very course set by bad-boy Spanner. Beats is nothing less than bravura filmmaking from start to finish and signals the arrival of a distinctively gifted director. I can’t wait to see what he does next. Meanwhile, don’t miss this tour de force.

2019 inaugural Talent Forum at new Kimball Art Center