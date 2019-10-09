Latest News

Back to One, Episode 78: Cassidy Freeman

by
Actors, Columns, Interviews
on Oct 8, 2019

The wise and talented Cassidy Freeman plays Amber, wife of Danny McBride’s character Jesse, on the hilarious new HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones. She talks about the wonderful troupe mentality on that show, what acting in 60+ episodes of Smallville did to build her craft early in her career, the importance of creativity for the actor, plus much more!

Photo credit: Catie Lafoon

