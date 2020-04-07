The Future of Film is Female Launches Streaming Channel

How Does It Start by Amber Sealey

Nonprofit organization The Future of Film is Female has a new streaming channel to screen short and feature films for free for the next few months. From now to mid-May, FOFIF has programmed films to be screened directly from their website. Starting now, April 7th to May 14th, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday they will release a new film; on select Fridays, they’ll have special theatrical releases.

Their first week of films are (online) premieres for filmmakers Laci Dent and Eleanor Wilson as well as a limited-run of Veronica Kedar’s Family. Included in their calendar are films from past “25 New Faces of Independent Film” such as Hannah Peterson’s East of River, Crystal Kayiza’s Edgecombe, and Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan’s Pahokee. Click here to see the full lineup and start watching.