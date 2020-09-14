IFP Announces Inaugural Audio Programming Slate for the 42nd Edition of IFP Week

PANEL PROGRAMMING

Making it Work: Business Models & Strategies for Audio – a conversation with ​Jenna Weis-Berman (Pineapple Street Media), Jen Sargent (Wondery), “Veronika Taylor (Acast) and others ​discussing the business of podcasting and some strategies for monetization​.

“Did I Just Hear That?” – a conversation with ​Lisa Hagen (​No Compromise/​NPR) , Joshua Bloch (​Escaping NXIVM​/CBC), Josh Dean​ ​(​The Clearing​/Gimlet and Pineapple Street Media), Laura Beil (Dr Death/Wondery) and Henry Molofsky (Wind of Change/Pineapple Street) ​about the sometimes unbelievable things they’ve heard and gotten on tape.

“Podcasting In Real Time” – ​Juliet Litman (The Ringer), Neal Carruth (NPR), Sean Rameswaram (​Today, Explained/​Vox​)​, Megan Marcus (CNN)​ ​and others will discuss how they are making editorial decisions in real time about what to cover and how to cover it in the face of a global pandemic and social unrest in the United States.

“Production Flow: Demystified” – ​Becca Tobin (​Act Like A Lady/​PRH), Vann R Newkirk II (​Floodlines/​The Atlantic), Mia Lobel (​Revisionist History​/Pushkin), ​Ashley Lusk (CNN) and others reveal the unexpected (and sometimes messy) ways ideas develop into fully-formed audio projects.

“Imagined Futures: Data & Privacy” – ​Dave Zorhob (Chartable), Blake Eskin (The New School) ​​and others will present imagined futures for metrics and data privacy in the podcasting space.

DIRECT ACCESS

Throughout the programming, attendees will get access to leading industry decision makers and thought leaders via IFP’s signature “Direct Access” event series. Participants can register for hands-on workshops and intimate Q&A’s with veterans like Penguin Random House’s ​Lance Fitzgerald & Catherine Bucaria​; Editor in Chief of Audible Originals ​Dave Blum ​alongside theatre disruptor ​Kate Navin; ​and CNN’s Design Strategist for Podcast & Audio, ​Lindsay Abrams​, among others. This year’s public programming was created as a collaborative effort between Executive Director Jeff Sharp and the IFP team lead by Audio Hub Project Manager Alexandra Blair.