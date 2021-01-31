“Everyone Started Living a Kind of Extended Groundhog Day”: Director Nicole Beckwith | Together Together

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

Everyone started living a kind of extended Groundhog Day when lockdown began, and that feeling was heightened for me as I was watching the same movie, sometimes the same scene or moment over and over and over and over whether I was finishing the edit or working on post. I felt very grateful that the film was kind and hopeful and bittersweet—as the world outside was becoming less and less of those things I think Together Together provided me with a continuum of affection that wasn’t available to me otherwise. It helped that I really love the people I made the film with—on and off camera. Watching and re-watching and re-re-watching what we made together was a much needed connection to so many things that were muted by what was going on outside. When you are on set, your film is the air you breathe and the water you drink, it is your singular community. After wrap you straddle two worlds—the one on screen and the one outside of that already in progress, but the perpetual immersion was resurrected for me after lockdown, the film and everyone involved became my sun and moon again—the only faces I saw and the only voices I heard. The film was who I shared a household with.