“Last Year Made Me Want to Find Other Ways of Processing Their Meaning”: Director Theo Anthony | All Light Everywhere
How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?
The events of last year made me want to find other ways of processing their meaning—through getting to know my neighborhood, through local political action, through the satisfaction of hobbies that have nothing to do with film.