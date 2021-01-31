Filmmaker

Click here to read our Fall 2020 issue, featuring this year’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film, Steven Soderbergh on Let Them All Talk and more...

Back to selection

“A Continuing Lesson to Be Patient with Myself”: Director Kate Tsang | Marvelous and the Black Hole

Marvelous and the Black Hole

by
in Festivals & Events, Sundance, Sundance Responses
on Jan 31, 2021

, , ,

How did events of 2020—any of them—change your film, either in the way you approached it, produced it, post-produced it, or are now thinking about it?

Marvelous and The Black Hole is about trying to find light in dark times. My producer and I were in the middle of rushing to finish post for a festival deadline when everything shut down in March. Working on this joyful film during a national crisis and pandemic was a continuing lesson to be patient with myself, keep going, and to really celebrate each win. I hope it brings the audience some hope during difficult times.

© 2021 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF