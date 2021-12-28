Filmmaker

Back to One, Episode 185: Kevin Corrigan

on Dec 28, 2021

This is Kevin Corrigan’s fourth time on the podcast (his previous episodes are #1, #67, #133). It’s a yearly tradition to visit with the wise sage of indie film acting. We’re catching him right after returning from his latest job in Vancouver. He highlights a few moments from that shoot that stand out for him, shares what’s behind his incredible drawings of moments he loves from various performances, fails at “Kevin Corrigan Trivia” (which leads to some memories of Walking And Talking), talks about what makes it all “worth it,” and much more. Plus we chat way too much about The Beatles: Get Back.

