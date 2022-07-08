Natalia Keogan

I’m very happy to be welcoming to Filmmaker‘s staff this week Natalia Keogan, who is our full-time Web Editor. Readers will be familiar with Natalia’s byline, as she’s written for the website and print magazine since 2019. Among her recent pieces for us are interviews with Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman about their Afrofuturist musical Neptune Frost, Leslie Harris about her seminal independent Just Another Girl on the IRT, and Jane Schoenbrun and Alex G about We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

A graduate of New York’s Craig Newmark School of Journalism, Natalia’s work has also been published at Paste Magazine, Blood Knife Magazine, Daily Grindhouse and AwardsWatch, among others. She’s particularly invested in examining trends within queer, Latin American and feminist filmmaking practices, and all of us at Filmmaker are thrilled to be working with her as she steps into this newly created position.