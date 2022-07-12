A new trailer has been released for A24’s forthcoming slasher comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which is set to hit theaters later this summer. Directed by Dutch actor/filmmaker Halina Reijn with a script by playwright Sarah DeLappe (and based off a story by “Cat Person” writer Kristen Roupenian), the film follows a “nihilistic” friend group that decides to play the titular murder-mystery game on a stormy night in one of their lavish mansions. What starts as a drug-fueled party game soon morphs into a real-life witch hunt when one of the friends is viciously murdered. Frantic to find the killer and frightened of being the next victim, the group becomes hostile and starts to splinter off—presumably leading to more Bodies, Bodies, Bodies piling up.

A buzzy ensemble cast—featuring Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby star), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout), Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace and Pete Davidson—makes the feverish whodunit all the more intriguing.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, will be released theatrically on August 5.