Sundance Institute Announces 11 Producers Lab Fellows, Summit Participants for 2022

Producing Fellow and Mark Silverman Honoree: Leah Chen Baker

While people struggle daily to survive under sanctions in Saddam’s Iraq, nine-year-old Saeed must use his wits to gather ingredients for the mandatory cake to celebrate President Saddam Hussein’s birthday or face the consequences – prison or death.

Leah Chen Baker is an independent producer and filmmaker. She produced Jamie Dack’s debut feature, Palm Trees And Power Lines, which premiered at Sundance 2022 and won the U.S. Dramatic Directing Award. She is a Media Services Producing Award recipient and a Producers Guild of America member.

Starfuckers (U.S.)

Producing Fellow: Eli Raskin

A high-end rentboy living an insular life in the Hollywood Hills becomes obsessed with a mysterious star of the underground drag scene. His identity is called into question and life begins to unravel as he discovers the true objective of his new friend.

Eli Raskin is the co-founder of the production company Field Trip. Narrative credits include Starfuckers (Sundance/Berlinale), Coded (Tribeca), Beast Beast (Sundance, SXSW), and Union County (Berlinale). Music Videos: The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys, H.E.R, Doechii, etc. Live Performance: Coachella, The Oscars, BBMAs, B.E.T. Awards, Jimmy Fallon & Seth Meyers. Commercials: Prada, Google, Nike, Spotify, Tory Burch, etc.

Sales Per Hour (U.S.)

Producing Fellow: Chloe Sabin

A top sales associate at a luxury clothing store in New York City becomes engulfed in a case brought against her company for housing an assault that happened inside of a dressing room, under her watch.

Chloe Sabin produced Michelle Uranowitz & Daniel Jaffe’s short film Sales Per Hour, which premiered at SXSW 2021 and is featured in Showtime’s “Spotlights” series highlighting emerging voices in film. She co-produced Jeremy Hersh’s feature debut, The Surrogate, which premiered at SXSW in 2020 and is now streaming on Starz.

Huella (U.S./Dominican Republic)

Producing Fellows: Helena Sardinha and Doménica Castro

A Dominican flamenco dancer prepares for a life-changing audition in NYC when she receives news that her grandmother passed. By abstaining from a family religious tradition, she unleashes a generational curse tracing back to her indigenous roots. Forced to confront the past, she will chase her future, at a cost.

Helena Sardinha is a Brazilian creative producer and co-founder of Driven Equation. Residing in Los Angeles, her work has been featured in festivals like Sundance, Aspen and Tribeca. She is in production for Beautiful, FL, with Disney+, and in development on the feature Huella.

Doménica Castro is a Mexican producer, writer, director, and co-founder of 271 Films. Her work has been featured on MTV, HBO, BET, in Adweek, and at Sundance, AFI Fest, and the Tribeca Festival. Empowering the next generation of BIPOC filmmakers, she co-runs and executive produces the Indeed Rising Voices Initiative with Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions.

The Fellows and projects selected for the 2022 Documentary Producers Lab are:

Untitled Dwarfism Project (U.S.)