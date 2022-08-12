The trailer has been released for Juan Pablo González’s sophomore feature Dos Estaciones, a naturalistic gem that details the daily minutiae (and unusually gorgeous monotony) integral to the operations of a struggling tequila ranch. The film focuses on the ranch’s stony owner Maria (Teresa Sánchez), a pillar of her community who can’t always deliver paychecks but consistently finds the time to attend employee family gatherings. The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance, where Sánchez won the Special Jury Award Acting Prize.

González was one of Fiilmmaker‘s 25 New Faces of Film back in 2015, and Vadim Rizov interviewed the director about the process of shooting Dos Estaciones in a piece for our spring 2022 issue. That piece has been unlocked for all readers today in anticipation of González’s film arriving in theaters.

Dos Estaciones opens on September 9 at New York’s IFC Center before continuing to LA’s American Cinematheque on September 16, with other U.S. cities to follow.