Artlist Set to Launch Artlist Max, an Industry-Disruptive All-in-One Platform (Sponsored Post)

[Tel Aviv, Israel, November 15, 2022] – Artlist, the industry-leading creative technology company, announced the consolidation of its services under one ultimate creative bundle that provides creators with music, sound effects, stock footage, templates, plugins and editing software.

Since its founding in 2016 as a music licensing company, Artlist has continuously worked to expand its catalogs and services. The first expansion move was to launch the stock footage site Artgrid in the spring of 2019. In 2020, they released a vast catalog of high-quality sound effects. The third move was the acquisition of digital assets marketplace Motion Array, and the end of the year saw another major addition: purchasing FXhome, a cutting-edge video, VFX and image editing software company.

The announced move aims to establish an empowering and user-friendly platform where creators of all levels can use high-quality assets and cutting-edge editing software to create pro-level videos, saving a lot of time and money along the way.

As part of the new Artlist, creators will have various bundles and plans to choose from according to their needs:

The New Artlist Max Bundle – Starting at $29.99/month

The new bundle will include unlimited access to:

Royalty-free music

Sound effects

Stock footage

Video templates

HitFilm Pro/creator (Pro video editing & compositing software)

Imerge (image editing app)

Plugins (for Premiere Pro, After Effects, FinalCut, DaVinci Resolve and more)

Creators choosing the Artlist Max bundle will be able to choose between the following plans:

Max Social ($29.99/month)

This plan covers creators’ personal social channels, including:

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

Twitch

TikTok

Podcasts

Creators will be able to link one channel from each social media platform, and the content they publish on these platforms will be cleared from copyright and monetizable as long as it’s used organically.

This license also comes with the Hitfilm Creator editing software license, designed for advanced video editors.

Max Pro ($39.99/month)

This plan will come with the Artlist Pro License, which covers all types of videos and online platforms, Including:

Worldwide commercial work

Films broadcasting rights

Websites

Wedding videos

All social media platforms

This license also comes with the Hitfilm Pro editing software license, a plan that includes advanced 3D & VFX editing tools.

Creators with the Max Pro plan will have the option to upgrade their footage subscription to get RAW/LOG footage. (With an extra of $19.92/month)

Max Teams (Starting at $68.00/month)

Artlist Max Team subscribers will receive everything in Max Pro, and:

2-7 members

The option to add and remove team members

Max Enterprise (Tailor-made license)

For custom-made solutions, and/or for organizations of 100+ employees. The enterprise license includes everything in Max Pro, and:

Customized terms & licenses

Premium customer success

Dedicated curation services

The Max bundle is the first of many more innovations to come. The ultimate goal is to create a multi-asset search experience that is connected to the users’ preferred editing software and enables an ideal, streamlined process of video creation.

Creators who are looking for specific assets will still be able to purchase the existing subscriptions, such as music & SFX, stock footage and video templates (as part of the footage subscription).

“Our goal has always been to build a supportive space for creators, where they have all the tools and assets they need for creating the best content they can,” said Artlist co-founder and co-CEO Ira Belsky. “With innovative editing tools and so many high-quality digital assets at their fingertips, creators will now only be limited by their own creativity.”

“Seeing all our different services come together under one roof is sort of a dream come true,” said Artlist co-founder and co-CEO Itzik Elbaz. “We started by revolutionizing the licensing industry with our subscription-based model, and at this point, we feel like we are on the cusp of becoming the ultimate 360° solution for creators.”

About Artlist

Artlist was founded in 2016 by Ira Belsky, Itzik Elbaz, Eyal Raz and Assaf Ayalon as a music platform giving video content creators access to royalty-free music. Today, Artlist is a leading creative technology company with products that provide content creators with editing software tools and over 820K digital assets. The catalogs are updated daily with fresh content and include music and sound effects on Artlist.io, stock footage on Artgrid.io, templates, presets, add-ons, transitions and motion graphics on MotionArray.com and video, VFX and image editing software tools on FXhome.com. Artlist operates on a yearly subscription plan, offering users an unmatched license with unlimited use, while preserving the quality of the media it provides. Among the company’s 7M clients are Nike, Wix, Coca-Cola, Ikea, Google, Mercedes, Samsung, Netflix, Salin, Dior and many more.