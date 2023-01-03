Filmmaker

Sound and Visionaries ’23: Our Picks for Awards Season’s Most Exciting Below-the-Line Artists

A boy wearing a tan polo shirt examines a strip of film under a magnifying glass.Gabriel LaBelle in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans

on Jan 3, 2023

Filmmaker‘s most recent print issue features our annual selection of below-the-line artists whose work has excited us through this Fall’s awards season. Linked below are profiles by A.E. Hunt, Vikram Murthi, Matt Mulcahey, Isaac Feldberg and Abbey Bender on the most impressive technical aspects of six recent films, which we highly recommend viewing.

Editing: Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Paul Rogers, by A.E. Hunt

Production Design: The Fabelmans‘ Rick Carter, by Vikram Murthi 

Cinematography: Bardo‘s Darius Khondji, by Matt Mulcahey 

Original Score: Women Talking‘s Hildur Guðnadóttir, by Isaac Feldberg 

Costume Design: The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, by Abbey Bender 

Sound: The TÁR Sound Team of Stephen Griffiths, Deb Adair and Roland Winke, by Matt Mulcahey 

