Film at Lincoln Center and MoMA Announce Lineup for New Directors/New Films 2023

Lío Mehiel in Mutt.

Today, Film at Lincoln Center and MoMA announce the lineup for New Directors/New Films 2023, which will run from March 29-April 9 in New York City. Boasting 27 feature films and 11 shorts, the 52nd edition of the festival will open with Savanah Leaf’s A24 film Earth Mama and conclude with Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s Mutt, which recently won the Special Jury Award winner at Sundance.

“We are thrilled to bookend the 2023 ND/NF edition with two remarkable features, directed by up-and-coming artists Savanah Leaf and Vuk Lungulov-Klorz, portraying tormented yet determined characters with sensitivity, authenticity, and a true inspiring artistic vision,” said Florence Almozini, FLC director of programming and 2023 New Directors/New Films co-chair in a press release. “We strongly believe that the future of cinema is in the hands of these brilliant directors and cannot wait to share their unique creations with our audience.”

Included among this year’s ND/NF crop are several films we’ve covered on the festival circuit over the past year, including Gush from 25 New Faces of Independent Film alum Fox Maxy, Alexandru Belc’s Metronom, Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s Pamfir, Graham Foy’s The Maiden, Milisuthando Bongela’s MILISUTHANDO and Sophia Mocorrea’s The Kidnapping of the Bride. Additionally, films from 38 countries are represented in the 2023 lineup.

“This geographically diverse lineup brings together new directors from all over the world presenting works that make bold and creative statements on everything from identity and family to political repression and postcolonial discourse,” added La Frances Hui, curator, Department of Film at MoMA and 2023 ND/NF co-chair. “The power of cinema to inspire imagination and explore perspectives is evident in the wide range of styles, ideas, and voices in the selection.”

Find the full lineup below. For more information, visit the festival’s official website.

Features

Absence dir. Wu Lang

Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster dir. Umut Subaşi

Arnold is a Model Student dir. Sorayos Prapapann

Earth Mama dir. Savanah Leaf

Astrakan dir. David Depesseville

Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation dir. Youssef Chebbi

Chile ’76 dir. Manuela Martelli

Coconut Head Generation dir. Alain Kassanda

Disco Boy dir. Giacomo Abbruzzese

Family Time dir. Tia Kouvo

Gush dir. Fox Maxy

Have You Seen This Woman? dir. Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević

Metronom dir. Alexandru Belc

MILISUTHANDO dir. Milisuthando Bongela

Mutt dir. Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

Maputo Nakuzandza dir. Ariadne Zampaulo

Joyland dir. Saim Sadiq

Leila’s Brothers dir. Saeed Roustaee

Pamfir dir. Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Petrol dir. Alena Kodkina

Remembering Every Night dir. Yui Kiyohara

The Face of the Jellyfish dir. Melisa Liebenthal

The Maiden dir. Graham Foy

Shorts

48 Hours dir. Azadeh Moussavi

Aqueronte dir. Manuel Muñoz Rivas

Center, Ring, Mall dir. Mateo Vega

Civic dir. Dwayne LeBlanc

Safe Place dir. Juraj Lerotić

Serafina dir. Noa Epars, Anna Simonetti

The Kidnapping of the Bride dir. Sophia Mocorrea

Human Nature dir. Mónica Lima

Tommy Guns dir. Carlos Conceicao

Jitterbug dir. Ayo Akingbade

Chomp It! dir. Mark Chua and Lam Li Shuen

Escasso dir. Gabriela Gaia Meirelles, Clara Anastácia

Totem, dir Lila Avilés