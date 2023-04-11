“You Alone Are Not Making Anything Happen; It’s a Collective Experience”: Julio César Cedillo (Back To One, Episode 248)

For three decades, Julio César Cedillo has been delivering authentic, nuanced, fully realized performances in films and television series such as Sicario, Cowboys and Aliens, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, Narcos Mexico, and the new Netflix film Chupa, to name just a few. In this hour, he generously shares what he’s learned from being a “lunchbox actor,” doing this work he loves. He talks about why, as an actor who happens to be Mexican, his first read of a script is a “search for traps.” Through stories detailing his experiences on set, he explains why it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission, the importance of “owning it,” why humbleness doesn’t serve the work, and much much more.

