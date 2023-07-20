Immersive Lineup Revealed for 80th Venice International Film Festival
The full Venice Immersive lineup, the XR (Extended Reality) section of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, has been announced today. Described as being “entirely devoted to immersive media” and encompassing “all XR means of creative expression,” the program will be held just a short distance from the Lido on the island Lazzaretto Vecchio (dubbed Immersive Island for the fest).
Press previews will be held on August 29 before opening exclusively for press and industry on August 30. The public and all other festival accredited visitors will be able to see the program between August 31 and September 9.
Per a press release:
The Venice International Film Festival was one of the first film festivals in the world to show an interest in Virtual Reality. The development of a VR Theatre in 2016 sparked enormous interest among the participants of the Venice Production Bridge. Starting in 2017, La Biennale di Venezia launched the first competition for works in Virtual Reality in an A-list festival, which was held for three editions, through 2019, on the island of Lazzaretto Vecchio on the Lido, judged by an International Jury. The online accessibility of Venice VR Expanded over two editions (2020 and 2021) represented a new commitment and a new challenge to guarantee that the Venice International Film Festival would continue to offer the experience of this new art form, even in times of required social distancing. In 2022 the section, renamed Venice Immersive, returned in person to the island.
All accredited Venice International Film Festival attendees will have access to Venice Immersive. Those who aren’t accredited can purchase a Venice Immersive Pass, either for five days (€ 60) or from August 31 through September 9 (€ 90). For more information on tickets and passes, visit the festival’s official website.
See the full lineup below, which features 28 projects in competition, 10 out of competition titles, six works developed by the Biennale College Cinema and 24 Worlds Galley selections.
In Competition
Empereur (Emperor)
By Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen
France, Germany / 35’
Songs for a Passerby
By Celine Daemen
Netherlands / 25’
Tulpamancer
By Marc Da Costa, Matthew Niederhauser
USA / 20’
Remember This Place: 31°20’46’’n 34°46’46’’E
By Patricia Echeverria Liras
Palestine, Qatar, Spain / 25’
Letters From Drancy
By Darren Emerson
USA, UK / 22’
The Imaginary Friend
By Steye Hallema
Netherlands, Belgium, France / 26’
Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway
By Finbar Hawkins, Bram Ttwheam, Lawrence Benett
France, UK / 60’
Sen
By Keisuke Itoh
Japan / 15’
My Name Is O90
By Siyeon Kim
South Korea / 14’
Comfortless
By Gina Kim
South Korea, USA / 15’
Body of Mine
By Cameron Kostopoulos
USA / 20’
Oneroom-Babel
By Sanghee Lee
South Korea / 15’
Chen Xiang Vr
By LIU Yuejun, Wu Nanni, Shi Tao, XU Jingqiu
China / 45’
Flow
By Adriaan Lokman
Netherlands, France / 15’
Home
By Temsuyanger Longkumer
UK / 32’
Peupler (Populate)
By Maya Mouawad, Cyril Laurier
France, Lebanon / 10’
Floating With Spirits
By Juanita Onzaga
Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands / 31’
Syuhasuu (Frequency)
By Ellie Omiya
Japan / 25’
Pepitos: The Beak Saga
By Ruxandra Gabriela Popescu
UK, USA / 13’
Jim Henson’s the Storyteller: The Seven Ravens
By Paul Raphaël, Félix Lajeunesse
Canada, USA / 20’
Perennials
By Zoe Roellin
USA / 17’
Finalmente Eu (Finally Me)
By Marcio Sal
Brazil / 14’
Gargoyle Doyle
By Ethan Shaftel
USA, Argentina, Austria / 38’
Aufwind (Upwind)
By Florian Siebert
Germany / 28’
Horse Canyon
By Nprowler
Canada / 60’
Shadowtime
By Sister Sylvester, Deniz Tortum
Netherlands, USA, Turkey / 20’
Complex 7
By Fins
USA / 30’
Spots of Light
By Adam Weingrod
Israel, Canada / 14’
Best of Immersive – Out of Competition
(international selection of the best works that have been released or premiered elsewhere since the last edition of the Venice International Film Festival)
Another Fisherman’s Tale
By Alexis Moroz, Balthazar Auxietre
France / 240’
David Attenborough’s Conquest of the Skies
By Lewis Ball
UK, USA / 22’
The First Ingredient: Tales From Soda Island – CH. 7
By Simone Fougnier
USA / 17’
Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 1
By Félix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphaël
Canada / 24’
The Utility Room
By Lionel Marsden
UK / 80’
Consensus Gentium
By Karen Palmer
UK, USA / 25’
Forager
By Winslow Porter, Elie Zananiri
USA / 8’
Over the Rainbow
By Craig Quintero
Taipei / 11’
Pixel Ripped 1978
By Ana Ribeiro
USA / 20’
Gaudi, L’Atelier du Divin
By Stéphane Landowski, Gaël Cabouat
France, Japan / 17’
Biennale College Cinema – VR – Out of Competition
Queer Utopia: Act I Cruising
By Lui Avallos Producer: Rodrigo Moreira
Portugal, Brazil / 25’
Developed During the Biennale College Cinema Vr, 6th Edition (2021/2022)
Tales of the March
By Stefano Casertano, Producers: Stefano Casertano, Tim Deussen
Germany, Italy / 12’
Developed During the Biennale College Cinema Vr, 5th Edition (2020/2021)
First Day
By Valeriy Korshunov, Producer: Svitlana Korshunova
Ukraine / 15’
Produced With the Grant From Biennale College Cinema Vr, 7th Edition (2022/2023)
Human Violins – Prelude
By Ioana Mischie, Producers: Ioana Mischie, Sorin Baican, Jeremy Sahel & Co
Romania, France / 19’
Developed During the Biennale College Cinema Vr, 5th Edition (2021/2022)
Origen
By Emilia Sánchez Chiquetti, Producer: Emilia Sánchez Chiquetti
Brazil / 25’
Developed During the Biennale College Cinema Vr, 5th Edition (2020/2021)
A Vocal Landscape
By Omid Zarei, Anne Jeppesen, Producers: Omid Zarei, Anne Jeppesen
Denmark, USA / 14’
Developed During the Biennale College Cinema Vr, 4th Edition (2019/2020)
Worlds Gallery
A Trip in the Forest by ThrіLl
Beyond a Bit – 想像のちょっと先へ by Estyoctober
Break Set by PK
Club Deviate by Totc
Cubes (Experimental) By PHI16
Cyberlove Okinawa ˸˸˸ 沖縄 by Artsy Glitch
Dragon_town by Coma.
Epilogue․ Chapter 1. By Drmorro
Epilogue․ Chapter 2. By Drmorro
Exhibition ⁄ Little Traitors by Haruki_haru
Fatboy Slim – Eat, Sleep, Vr, Repeat by Fatboy Slim, Engage Xr and Anglo Management
Iy Mmd World by Iris Alias
Luminescent Ledge by Thorinair
Pass of Time by Karl Kroenen
Reality Is Wrong by Sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ – ᴡᴀᴛᴇʀ
Storm Drain by @Cattusex
Tarried Precipice by Karl Koronan
Terra Cotta Valley by Octuplex
Thad Mandelbox by Thad Gyther
Thad Recursive Garden by Thad Gyther
Thad Recursive Room by Thad Gyther
The Spark of the World by Tsmre
VEINPRM0118 by Vein_a
Zep’s Particle Hell by Zepwlert