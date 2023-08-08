Selling to Netflix for $20 million after an intense bidding war at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a trailer now arrives for Fair Play, the feature debut from writer-director Chloe Domont.

Starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, the film follows “an unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund [that] pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.” The film was produced by Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson through their production company T-Street.

Fair Play will hit select theaters on September 29 before streaming on Netflix on October 13. Watch the trailer above, and read our interview out of Sundance with editor Franklin Peterson as well as Dumont’s answer to our annual Sundance Question for feature directors.