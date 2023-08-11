NYC’s Paris Theater To Reopen in September With Dolby Atmos System and 70mm Screenings

Playtime

After a brief closure this summer, New York City’s Paris Theater reopens in September with a newly-installed Dolby Atmos sound system (making the 500-seat Paris Theater the largest Dolby cinema in Manhattan) and, for the first time in 15 years, a series of 70mm screenings.

Highlights include the first U.S. 70mm screening of Jacques Tati’s Playtime in 10 years; the first NYC 70mm screening of Ron Fricke’s Baraka in 10 years; the U.S. premiere of Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria in Dolby Atmos; a screening of William Friedkin’s excellent Sorcerer as a tribute to the recently deceased director; and the first NYC screening in a decade of Sam Jones’s doc I Am Trying To Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco.

Find the full lineup for Paris’s Big & Loud comeback series, screening from September 1-9, below. For more information about tickets (some of which are selling fast!), check out the theater’s official website.

Canonical classics & the modern masters

70mm screenings:

2001: A Space Odyssey

Baraka

Lawrence of Arabia

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Playtime

Roma (70mm)

Top Gun

The Shape of Sound

Extraordinary spatial audio from enhanced Atmos mixes (DCP):

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut

Blade Runner: Final Cut

Da 5 Bloods

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Matrix

Memoria

A Quiet Place

Roma (Atmos DCP)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Super-Sonic

Some of our favorite music-centric cinematic experiences (DCP):

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

I Am Trying To Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco

Miss Americana

Audio-obsessives

Directors and characters driven by sound (DCP except as noted):

Blow Out

La Ciénaga

The Conversation (35mm)

Sorcerer