Catch the Paris Theater Screening Series “Venice Film Festival Presents: Next Generation” in NYC This Week

Babetida Sadjo and Souleymane Sy Savane in Our Father, the Devil.

La Biennale di Venezia, Netflix and The Gotham (Filmmaker‘s publisher) have partnered on “Venice Film Festival Presents: Next Generation,” a screening series hosted at the Paris Theater in New York City. Comprised of six films from the past decade that are products of the Venice Biennale College Cinema program, which develops and produces bold features budgeted at €200,000 or less, the series will include moderated Q&As alongside one-time screenings of each title.

“Next Generation” opens tonight with a 7pm screening of Ellie Foumbi’s Our Father, the Devil, featuring a Q&A moderated by Nanny writer-director Nikyatu Jusu. The series concludes on Sunday, April 23 with a 7pm screening of The Cathedral, with Filmmaker‘s Editor-in-Chief Scott Macaulay moderating the Q&A with writer-director Ricky D’Ambrose. The other four films programmed during the series are Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Hotel Salvation (Friday, April 21 at 7pm, moderated by The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra), Giorgio Ferrero’s Beautiful Things (Saturday, April 22 at 3pm, moderated by Riotsville, USA director Sierra Pettengill), Anna Rose Holmer’s The Fits (Saturday, April 22 at 7pm, moderated by Selah and the Spades director Tayarisha Poe) and Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Sunday, April 23 at 3pm, moderated by series co-programmer David Schwartz). Notably, Foumbi, D’Ambrose and Holmer previously appeared on our annual 25 New Faces of Film list (as have moderators Jusu and Poe).

For more details about each film screening and ticketing, visit Paris Theater’s official website.