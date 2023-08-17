A trailer arrives today for Justine Triet’s latest film Anatomy of a Fall, which was awarded the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film will screen at TIFF and NYFF before hitting theaters later this fall.

Per an official synopsis:

For the past year, Sandra (Sandra Hüller), her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis), and their eleven-year-old son Daniel (Milo Machado Graner) have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel’s suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel’s death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel’s conflicted relationship.

In his (somewhat spoiler-y) review out of Cannes, Vadim Rizov praised the film, writing:

Triet has made multiple excellent films, but this is a step above and beyond, visually presenting as unostentatious in ways that conceal the clarity and thoughtfulness of its craft. I might be overrating Anatomy, as so rarely do I respond to something this script-based that I might be hyperbolizing due to the sheer novelty of the experience for me. But the screenplay (co-written by Trier with her partner Arthur Harari) is indeed excellent, and the resulting work immaculate on first viewing.

Anatomy of a Fall will release in New York and Los Angeles theaters on October 13 via NEON. Watch the trailer above.