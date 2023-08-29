The first trailer has arrived for David Fincher’s The Killer ahead of its imminent Venice Film Festival premiere. Based on Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel series, the film stars Michael Fassbender as a professional assassin embarking on an international manhunt and also features Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Kerry O’Malley, Sophie Charlotte, Sala Baker, Emiliano Pernía and Gabriel Polanco. Fincher’s follow-up to Mank has the director reuniting with Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker.

Ahead of the film’s Venice debut, read Fincher’s director’s statement from the Biennale website:

The Killer is my attempt to reconcile notions I’ve had for years about cinematic stories and their telling. I have always held: “What were you doing in Chinatown?… As little as possible”—to be the single greatest evocation of backstory I’ve ever heard. I was also playfully curious about the revenge genre as a tension delivery-system. So when Mr. Walker came aboard and fully embraced these notions/ questions about broad brushstrokes of understanding giving way to the blind-stitch of “moment expansion” – I felt we needed to try something. Mr. Fassbender’s 3-hour response time for: “Yes, let’s!” sealed it for us both and, of course, we all wanted Tilda (Mr. Walker wrote it with her in mind—but please don’t tell Ms. Swinton, she could become insufferable if she knows literally everyone feels this way about her.)

The Killer will hit select theaters in October before exclusively streaming on Netflix November 10. Watch the trailer above.