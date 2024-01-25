God Save Texas: La Frontera, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made of and from places: the locations they are filmed in, the settings they are meant to evoke, the geographies where they are imagined and worked on. What place tells its own story about your film, whether a particularly challenging location that required production ingenuity or a map reference that inspired you personally, politically or creatively?

God Save Texas: La Frontera unfolds its narrative amidst the backdrop of El Paso, Texas—a sister city to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. Within the embrace of the Border, a realm pulsating with political fervor, two cultures harmonize, forging the unique tapestry that defines this extraordinary region. La Frontera, the Border itself, narrates its saga—a convergence point where myriad stories intertwine seamlessly.

Carlos Fuentes, in poetic reverence, coined La Frontera as “the crystal frontier,” a metaphor echoing its transparency and profound significance. This locale transcends being a mere reflection of social and political currents; it emerges as a porous, liminal space. Here, the man-made Border wall endeavors to disrupt a way of life, interrupting the natural ebb and flow of a region deeply interwoven in cross-cultural and political intricacies.

Amidst the complexities and a layered history, La Frontera stands resilient—a mirror reflecting the interdependence that defines its existence. This episode seeks to illuminate the lesser-known facets of La Frontera, unveiling a history entwined with its people and a way of life deeply rooted in both nations. El Paso and Juarez, inseparable entities, coexist symbiotically—each incomplete without the other.

In a departure from narratives of division and the shadows of violence that loom over Juarez, let us envision La Frontera as a porous space. Within its embrace, contradictions give birth to a profound beauty, challenging us to appreciate the resilience and unity that flourish in the face of adversity. This portrayal invites us to explore the richness of a region where, without Juarez, El Paso would lose its essence, and Juarez, in turn, cannot exist without the vibrant spirit of El Paso. Through this lens, we discover a profound truth—that in the heart of La Frontera, amidst its contradictions, lies a testament to the enduring power of connection and shared existence.

