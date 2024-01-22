Filmmaker

Click here to read our winter 2024 issue, featuring The Taste of Things's Tran Anh Hung in conversation with Frederick Wiseman, the year in 35mm production and more...

Go backBack to selection

“The Spectacle of Elections” | Ramona S. Díaz, And So It Begins

A Filipina woman wearing a pink striped polo and mask stands amid a crowd as rainbow confetti falls.And So It Begins, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

by
in Festivals & Events, Sundance, Sundance Responses
on Jan 22, 2024

, ,

Films are made of and from places: the locations they are filmed in, the settings they are meant to evoke, the geographies where they are imagined and worked on. What place tells its own story about your film, whether a particularly challenging location that required production ingenuity or a map reference that inspired you personally, politically or creatively?

The Philippines—in all its contradictions, its beauty, its spectacle, its heartache. I’ve made many films about where I was born, but I’ve always wanted to make a film about exuberance, even if it does not have a happy ending in conventional terms. This film leans into the spectacle of elections, the music, and the dancing. Nowhere else are elections held in this manner where every candidate has their own color, multiple songs written for them, and murals painted that dot the landscape of this 7,100-island archipelago. It’s radical and joyful. Joy as a form of resistance, as the poem goes.

See all responses to our annual Sundance Question here.
© 2024 Filmmaker Magazine. All Rights Reserved. A Publication of The Gotham