BlackStar Projects Releases Full Schedule of Programs for 2024 Film Festival

“With this year’s programming we not only create space for meaningful consideration of the festival’s remarkable films, but highlight this work in conversation with broader culture, our shared histories and the ongoing issues faced by our communities globally,” said founder and Chief Executive and Artistic Officer, Maori Karmael Holmes in a press release.

Among other events this year are the BlackStar Pitch, presented in partnership with Blackbird, “in which six finalists will present their non-fiction projects to a panel of judges in a live competition for an opportunity to win $75,000 in production funds, with the winner to be announced at festival’s close.”

Parties include an opening night event at World Cafe Live co-presented by Andscape; First Friday at the Barnes Foundation, featuring an evening of cocktails and music by Wayna, co-presented by SoHo House; and Filmmaker Mixer co-presented by American Documentary/POV, Black Public Media, ITVS and WORLD; and this year’s closing night party at STAR|Bolt.

