Today, the International Documentary Association (IDA) announced the recipients who will receive honorary awards on December 5, 2024, at the 40th annual IDA Documentary Awards. The show will be held at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed on the IDA’s social media.

From the press release:

At this year’s ceremony, American documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter will receive the Career Achievement Award; Shiori Ito (Black Box Diaries) will receive the Emerging Filmmaker Award; and the four directors of No Other Land (2024), Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, Yuval Abraham will be presented with the Courage Under Fire Award.

Dominic Asmall Willsdon, Executive Director of IDA, said, “We are delighted to gather the documentary community and friends at the beautiful Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the best work we have seen this year and to honor with special awards the incredible Dawn Porter, Shiorio Ito, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, and Yuval Abraham.”

700+ Documentaries Entered IDA Documentary Awards from 77 Countries

Entries for the 2024 IDA Documentary Awards are closed and IDA received 700+ entries from 77 countries to be considered for 18 awards categories. The shortlists for Best Feature and Best Short categories will be announced on October 22, 2024, and nominees in all categories will be announced on November 19, 2024. Thousands of IDA members from 80+ countries will view and vote for the Best Short and Best Feature category winners between November 19 and December 1, whereas all other category winners will be selected by blue-ribbon jurors consisting of 300 documentary professionals from 40+ countries.