Where the Wind Comes From, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

It’s such a tough question. Perhaps the shooting days in Djerba were the most significant. During those three days, we filmed very important scenes—difficult to perform—that we had rehearsed extensively. I was stressed because I knew that if I didn’t get them right, the film would lack emotion. But I was so happy and proud because the actors were incredible—their performances were deeply moving, the sets were stunning, and, on that day, I felt that maybe I had succeeded in bringing my imagination to the screen the way I envisioned. For me, that’s the most important part of my job. It was a wonderful feeling, and I think I’ll always remember it. On top of that, the entire crew was staying at the same hotel, and we had a fantastic time laughing together in the evenings as a bonus.

