Still from The Ugly Stepsister. Courtesy of Sundance Film Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

Casting Elvira, the lead role in my debut feature, was a big challenge. As a fairy tale, the film demands actors capable of embracing absurdity and heightened emotions while remaining grounded in the humanity of their characters. Elvira, in particular, required a unique blend of physicality, emotional depth, innate humor, and stamina for long days. In a small country like Norway, with just 5.5 million people, finding someone who could embody all of this felt nearly impossible. We spent six months auditioning over 500 girls.

Then came the day that I saw Lea Myren’s first audition tape—and I’ll never forget it. For the first time, Elvira came to life before my eyes. Lea’s unpretentious physicality, sharp comedic timing, and unshakable dedication were mesmerizing. I watched her tape on repeat, asking myself if she was real or a product of my imagination. Even before meeting her in person, I knew: she was Elvira.

Only later did I fully grasp the magnitude of Lea’s talent. Her fearless and wholehearted portrayal brought Elvira to life in ways I never imagined—effortlessly navigating innocence, dreams, madness, pain and even raw, visceral moments like vomiting. Lea embodies the courage and freedom I wish I had embraced as a young woman, unbound by societal constraints or body image struggles. She is more than an extraordinary actor; she is a symbol of hope and inspiration for future generations of girls and women. I couldn’t be prouder that she is the one carrying Elvira and her story into the world.

